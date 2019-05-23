Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Expunction – Appeal by State – No Statutory Authorization – First Impression

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 23, 2019

Where G.S. § 15A-145.5(c)(3) designates a petition for an expunction as “a motion in the cause in the case wherein the petitioner was convicted,” an expunction petition is part of the underlying criminal proceeding, making expunctions criminal matters. The statute governing the state’s right to appeal in criminal matters, G.S. § 15A-1445, does not contain ...

