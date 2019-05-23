Quantcast
Home / News / Commentary / Diversity on corporate boards: a tortuous path (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 23, 2019

By Stephen M. Honig “Strength lies in differences, not in similarities.” — Stephen R. Covey “Diversity” in business means variance in gender, race, ethnicity, age, disability and experience. Few goals are more discussed, and yet so unachieved, as diversity on corporate boards of directors. Statistics published this spring by the National Association of Corporate Directors are depressing. Discussions on ...

