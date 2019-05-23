Quantcast
By: David Donovan May 23, 2019

  Prosecutors don’t have an automatic right to appeal an order expunging convictions from a person’s criminal record, a narrowly divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in a case of first impression. “J.C.” pleaded guilty to one count of indecent liberties in 1987. He filed a petition in Onslow County to have the conviction expunged under ...

