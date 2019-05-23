Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Injured motorcyclist settles case for $1.2M (access required)

Injured motorcyclist settles case for $1.2M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 23, 2019

  A motorcyclist who was severely injured after he crashed into a Jeep that made a left turn in front of him has reached a settlement with the Jeep’s driver for $1.2 million, his attorney reports. Daniel Hansen of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick in Charlotte reports that his client, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality ...

