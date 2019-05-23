Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Lack of victim’s name on indictment warrants new trial (access required)

Lack of victim’s name on indictment warrants new trial (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 23, 2019

  A man convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl will get a new trial because the indictment didn’t identify the victim by name, a divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. In 2015, Michael Lee White was convicted of sexual offense with a child by an adult offender in Graham County. He appealed his conviction, arguing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo