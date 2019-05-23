Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / State prison workers quitting fast, citing low staffing (access required)

State prison workers quitting fast, citing low staffing (access required)

By: Associated Press May 23, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina’s prisons are on a hiring push, but they’re losing workers almost as fast as new ones are hired because of forced overtime resulting from low staffing levels. WNCN reports a top leader in the state’s Public Safety Department says with one out of five jobs unfilled vacancy rates are at historic ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo