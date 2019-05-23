Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wrightsville Beach attorney disbarred (access required)

Wrightsville Beach attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan May 23, 2019

Attorney: Dennis H. Sullivan Jr. Location: Wrightsville Beach Bar membership: Member since 1994 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on May 16 Background: Sullivan was suspended from the practice of law in 2012 for failing to file and pay state and federal income taxes. That suspension was initially stayed, but in September 2016 the Disciplinary Hearing Commission ordered Sullivan to show cause ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo