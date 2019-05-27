Quantcast
Contract Warranty – Time/Usage Limit – Tort/Negligence – Fraud & Unfair Trade Practices – Unfulfilled Promise

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 27, 2019

  During a test drive of a “Loader,” the purchaser mentioned the Loader’s vibration to a sales representative. This does not mean the manufacturer had notice of the problem within the manufacturer’s warranty period. In addition, after the warranty had expired, the manufacturer said that it stood behind its product and would fix it. This was a ...

