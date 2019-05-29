Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Exploitation of a Minor – Entrapment Defense – Insufficient Showing

Criminal Practice – Exploitation of a Minor – Entrapment Defense – Insufficient Showing

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 29, 2019

A defendant was not entitled to a jury instruction on entrapment after he responded to a Craigslist ad for “Boy Needing a Man” and after he made plans to meet with “Kelly” (actually an undercover police detective) despite being informed that the “boy” was 15 years old. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of solicitation ...

