Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Suit against company nurse is med-mal, not worker’s comp (access required)

Suit against company nurse is med-mal, not worker’s comp (access required)

By: David Donovan May 29, 2019

  A grinding machine operator in Gaston County who says a company nurse negligently diagnosed and treated him after he suffered a stroke at work can file a medical malpractice lawsuit in superior court rather than have to go through the state’s Industrial Commission, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Todd Jackson is suing his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo