Criminal Practice Constitutional – Confrontation Clause – Forfeiture – Witness Intimidation – Evidentiary Standard – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 31, 2019

North Carolina courts have not yet taken a position on the standard necessary to demonstrate that, by wrongdoing, a defendant has forfeited his constitutional right to confront the witnesses against him. We adopt the standard applied by federal courts and hold that the trial court correctly determined that the state was required to establish forfeiture ...

