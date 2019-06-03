Quantcast
Administrative – Rescission of DACA was arbitrary and capricious (access required)

Administrative – Rescission of DACA was arbitrary and capricious (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2019

The Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy established in 2012 was arbitrary and capricious because the memo explaining that decision did not identify any basis for the department’s view that the program was unlawful and failed to account for the interests of those affected by the decision. Background On ...

