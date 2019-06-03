Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Sentencing – Juvenile Offender – Felony Murder – State v. Seam (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Sentencing – Juvenile Offender – Felony Murder – State v. Seam (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2019

  Where defendant committed felony murder as a juvenile and was sentenced to life with parole, under State v. Seam, ___ N.C. App. ___ (18 December 2018) (COA 18-202), defendant’s sentence is constitutional. Defendant is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of imprisonment. G.S. § 15A-1340.19A. Affirmed. State v. Dudley (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-233-19, 6 pp.) (Per ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo