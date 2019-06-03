Quantcast
Defendant forfeited confrontation right by intimidating witness (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 3, 2019

Taking a position for the first time on the standard necessary to demonstrate forfeiture of a defendant’s constitutional right to confront the witnesses against him, the North Carolina Court of Appeals applied the preponderance of the evidence standard to find that the defendant forfeited his right by pressuring and intimidating a witness from appearing at ...

