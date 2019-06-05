Quantcast
Criminal Practice –  Post-Trial DNA Testing – Appeals – Certiorari & Mandamus (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 5, 2019

  Where defendant’s notice of appeal was filed well after the applicable deadline and failed to comply with N.C. R. App. P. 4, we are required to dismiss defendant’s appeal. Given that the courts below have held evidentiary hearings and comprehensively considered defendant’s argument regarding the destruction of evidence (a jacket that was processed almost 10 years ...

