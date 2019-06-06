Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Cocaine use a factor in $1.575M settlement over fatal wreck (access required)

Cocaine use a factor in $1.575M settlement over fatal wreck (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 6, 2019

  The family of the man who was killed after a driver of a truck towing a cement pourer ran a red light and T-boned his vehicle has settled a lawsuit for $1.575 million, the family’s attorney reports. Charles Hinnant III of Ted Greve & Associates in Charlotte reports that Eddie Shook was stopped at an intersection ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo