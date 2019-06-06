Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Felony Death by Vehicle – Driver’s Identity – Evidence – Expert & Lay Witnesses (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 6, 2019

  In a single-car accident, both of the car’s occupants were ejected, and the state’s accident reconstruction expert could not say definitively who was driving. The trial court should not have allowed a lay witness – a state trooper who investigated the accident scene – to testify that he believed defendant was the driver. Defendant is awarded ...

