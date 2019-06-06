Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Hemp bill clears committee amid debate over smokable hemp (access required)

Hemp bill clears committee amid debate over smokable hemp (access required)

By: Associated Press June 6, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — A bill that would expand North Carolina’s pilot hemp farming program has won approval from a key Senate committee, although some farmers have voiced opposition to a proposed ban on smokable hemp, saying it would keep them from capitalizing on the fast-growing hemp industry. The bill passed the state Senate Agriculture Committee on June 5. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo