Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Judges grappling with ‘immunity’ clause in stand-your-ground law (access required)

Judges grappling with ‘immunity’ clause in stand-your-ground law (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 6, 2019

In 2011, before the so-called “Stand Your Ground” laws rocketed to national attention after the shooting of an unarmed teenager in Florida, North Carolina lawmakers passed a stand-your-ground law almost identical to the one in Florida. At the time, the move attracted like notice. But some eight years on, courts are still figuring out how exactly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo