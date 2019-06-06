Quantcast
Tort/Negligence  – Traffic Accident – Negligence & Last Clear Chance – Pedestrian’s Duty – Contributory Negligence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 6, 2019

  The defendant-driver was not negligent and did not have the last clear chance to avoid striking the plaintiff-pedestrian when plaintiff – who was screened from defendant’s view as she stood in front of a Ford Explorer that was stopped in traffic – darted into defendant’s lane of travel immediately in front of defendant. We affirm summary ...

