Criminal Practice  – Embezzlement – Restitution – Prior Civil Settlement – First Impression (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Embezzlement – Restitution – Prior Civil Settlement – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 7, 2019

  In a civil suit in which defendant’s former employer accused her of embezzlement, defendant and the employer entered into a settlement agreement pursuant to which defendant agreed to pay $13,500 and the employer signed a general release. Because the state was not a party to the settlement agreement, the state still has the right to ...

