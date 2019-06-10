Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Court puts wall between 2 N.C. councilmen after fight (access required)

Court puts wall between 2 N.C. councilmen after fight (access required)

By: Associated Press June 10, 2019

HERTFORD (AP) — A small-town council is literally divided after a North Carolina judge ordered a barrier installed to separate two members who had a physical confrontation. Media organizations reported that a superior court judge ruled last month that the wall is part of the conditions allowing Hertford town council members Quentin Jackson and Sid Eley ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo