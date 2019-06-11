Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Winston-Salem attorney suspended (access required)

Winston-Salem attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan June 11, 2019

Attorney: Travis H. Simpson Location: Winston-Salem Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on June 4. After 18 months, Simpson may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: Simpson filed a complaint on behalf of a client who was injured in a car crash. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo