Criminal – Prior domestic violations lead to enhanced sentence (access required)

By: Renee Sexton Renee Sexton June 12, 2019

The district court did not err in sentencing the defendant to a longer term because of three prior convictions for criminal domestic violence, because those convictions categorically qualified as a “violent felony” under the Armed Career Criminal Act, or ACCA. Background Alvin Drummond was convicted of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, in ...

