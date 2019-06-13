Quantcast
3 life sentences without parole for man who killed 3 Muslims

By: Associated Press June 13, 2019

DURHAM (AP) — Moments after a North Carolina man pleaded guilty to gunning down three Muslim university students, a prosecutor played a cellphone video of the slayings in court Wednesday as one of the victims’ relatives fainted, others wept and a man cursed the confessed killer openly. Craig Stephen Hicks, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts ...

