Child abuse victims get more time for civil cases in bill

By: Associated Press June 13, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — Child sexual abuse victims would have until they are nearly 40 years old to sue for civil damages in North Carolina in legislation advancing June 12 in the state House. While felony child abuse crimes have no statute of limitations, young adults victimized when they were under age 18 currently have until they ...

