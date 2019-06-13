Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Practice – Discovery Sanctions – Rule 26(e) & (g) – Notice (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery Sanctions – Rule 26(e) & (g) – Notice (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 13, 2019

In this employment dispute, the plaintiff-employees moved for discovery sanctions pursuant to N.C. R. Civ. P. 26(g) on the basis that the defendant-employer’s initial discovery response had failed to identify all documents which pertained to defendant’s professional and personal opinions of plaintiffs. However, the trial court imposed a discovery sanction on defendant (striking its answer) ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo