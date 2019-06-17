Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Armed Robbery Conspiracy – Motion to Dismiss – Defendant’s Involvement (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Armed Robbery Conspiracy – Motion to Dismiss – Defendant’s Involvement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 17, 2019

  The state’s evidence showed that (1) defendant knew victim “Jamie Smith” and had accused her and her husband of stealing money and drugs; (2) defendant followed two men (one of whom was armed with a handgun) into Smith’s neighbors’ apartment and told the men they had the wrong apartment, whereupon the two men broke into ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo