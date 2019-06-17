Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Right to Remain Silent – Oblique Reference – Photo Identification (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Right to Remain Silent – Oblique Reference – Photo Identification (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 17, 2019

  On direct examination, a police detective said he approached defendant at work, but defendant did not wish to discuss the case. Then, on cross-examination, the detective responded to a question about his investigation by referring to defendant’s accomplice—who was cooperating in the investigation—and explaining that “it’s better for the suspects to actually give us all ...

