China Grove attorney reprimanded (access required)

China Grove attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan June 18, 2019

Attorney: Keith C. Booker Location: China Grove Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on June 13 Background: In June 2016, Booker’s license to practice law was suspended for five years. During the wind-down period, Booker failed to communicate with a client about the unearned portion of a fee or refund that portion. After the client filed a ...

