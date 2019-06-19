Quantcast
Employment Discrimination – State agency immune from discrimination claims (access required)

June 19, 2019

 A Maryland state agency enjoys 11th Amendment immunity against sexual orientation and disability discrimination claims brought by a former employee because the agency did not consent to suit in federal court. Background This appeal and ongoing proceedings in the District of Maryland concern the state and federal employment discrimination claims of plaintiff Michael Pense, a former employee ...

