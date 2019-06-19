Quantcast
Tort – Suit against prime contractor for Air Force remanded (access required)

By: Renee Sexton Renee Sexton June 19, 2019

A subcontractor that alleged a prime contractor for the Air Force conspired with another company to deprive it of work failed to establish tortious interference and aiding and abetting claims. The case was remanded. Background In 2004, the Air Force awarded a prime indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract to Serco Inc. It required that Serco provide testing ...

