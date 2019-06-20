Quantcast
ICE bill gets chilly reception from many lawyers (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 20, 2019

  North Carolina legislators are pressing ahead with a controversial bill that would require sheriffs in the state’s 100 counties to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when their officers arrest people whom ICE believes have emigrated to the country illegally. The Senate is currently considering HB 370, which passed the House on April 3. ...

