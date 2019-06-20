Quantcast
Real Property  – Condemnation – Temporary Easement – Valuation – Expert Testimony (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 20, 2019

  We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision. (The defendant-landowners presented some expert testimony to support the jury’s award of $60,000 for the plaintiff-town’s temporary taking of a strip of the beach on defendants’ lot; therefore, the trial court should not have granted the town’s motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict.) On remand, the sole issue is ...

