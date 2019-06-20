Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Tort/Negligence  –  Unfair Trade Practices – Learned Profession Exemption – First Impression – Chiropractic Network – Antitrust – Insurance (access required)

Tort/Negligence  –  Unfair Trade Practices – Learned Profession Exemption – First Impression – Chiropractic Network – Antitrust – Insurance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 20, 2019

Since plaintiffs allege that defendants’ unfair trade practices are reducing the chiropractic services patients receive, the conduct alleged is sufficiently related to patient care to fall within the rendering of professional services. Accordingly, plaintiffs’ claim is barred by the learned profession exemption in G.S. § 75.1.1. We affirm the Business Court’s rulings in favor of defendants. Defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo