When sleep is a trial (access required)

When sleep is a trial (access required)

A good night’s rest is crucial to attorney well-being

By: Bill Cresenzo June 20, 2019

  For many attorneys, getting a good night’s sleep is a trial unto itself. The dangers of bad sleep habits extended beyond a bad day in court—it can speed up the aging process, cause memory impairment, and increase the risk of depression. “For most lawyers the issue of inability to sleep usually centers around the inability to turn ...

