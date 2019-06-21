Quantcast
Prosecutor: Theft ring took $4 million in used cooking oil (access required)

By: Associated Press June 21, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — Federal agents say they’ve mopped up a theft ring involving 21 co-conspirators, responsible for stealing a precious commodity: $3.9 million worth of used cooking oil known as “yellow grease.” A federal indictment unsealed on June 20 says the thieves targeted eateries in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia for five years, pumping used oil from ...

