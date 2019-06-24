Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice Maintaining a Vehicle – ‘Duration of Time’ – Secret Compartment (access required)

Criminal Practice Maintaining a Vehicle – ‘Duration of Time’ – Secret Compartment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 24, 2019

We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision. (Where the state’s evidence showed that (1) defendant admitted he built the tool compartments in his work truck, (2) a kilogram of cocaine – wrapped in plastic and oil to evade detection by canine units – was found in a secret compartment under the tools, and (3) defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo