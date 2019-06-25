Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance  –  Homeowners – Cancellation Notice – ‘Furnish’ – New Policy – First Impression (access required)

Insurance  –  Homeowners – Cancellation Notice – ‘Furnish’ – New Policy – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 25, 2019

  When cancelling a new homeowners’ insurance policy – a cancellation that can be done for any reason within 60 days of the policy’s issuance – an insurer must “furnish” notice to the homeowners. Construing this term for the first time, the court concludes that “furnishing” requires actual delivery to and/or receipt of the notice by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo