Labor & Employment  –  Public Employees – Reinstatement – Attorney’s Fees – Appellate Level (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 25, 2019

  G.S. § 126-34.02, as amended in 2013, authorizes the Office of Administrative Hearings to award attorneys’ fees to an employee where reinstatement or back pay is ordered. This authority includes the power to award attorneys’ fees incurred at the appellate level. We affirm the OAH’s award of attorneys’ fees and costs. The plain language of the statute ...

