Criminal Practice –  Search & Seizure – 'Knock & Talk' – Curtilage Incursion – Marijuana Plants in Crawl Space (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 26, 2019

  When no one answered a police detective’s knock at defendant’s front door, his partner’s actions in moving to the rear door, moving around the yard and looking into the house’s crawl space constituted an improper warrantless search under the Fourth Amendment. We reverse the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress and the judgment entered ...

