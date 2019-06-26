Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – UCCJEA – California Custody Order (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – UCCJEA – California Custody Order (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 26, 2019

Where (1) a California court issued an order determining custody of the parties’ child; (2) California has not determined that it no longer has exclusive, continuing jurisdiction; and (3) the respondent-mother resides in California, our trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction over the petitioner-father’s petition to terminate respondent’s parental rights. The trial court’s order exercising jurisdiction ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo