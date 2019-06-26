Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo June 26, 2019

A motorcyclist who lost his right leg after a crash with a car threw him 125 feet has settled a lawsuit against the car’s driver for $975,000, his attorneys report. In August 2017, the motorcyclist was hit after the car made an illegal U-turn off the shoulder of the road, said Bob Whitley of the Whitley ...

