DWI stop wasn't warranted, Court of Appeals rules (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 28, 2019

  A North Carolina police officer lacked sufficient cause when he pulled over a woman later convicted of driving while impaired, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. In January 2017, Perry Thompson of the Rowland Police Department stopped the woman, Tonya Cabbagestalk, according to the June 18 unanimous opinion authored by Judge Christopher Brook. Thompson testified that he ...

