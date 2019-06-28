Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / 'Knock and talk' detectives should have walked, Court of Appeals rules

By: Bill Cresenzo June 28, 2019

  A pair of Cabarrus County sheriff’s detectives who spotted a pot plant in a crawlspace while roaming through a man’s yard should have left the premises when he didn’t answer their knocks on his door, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. In 2014, the detectives were investigating the theft of a Bobcat dirt mover, according to ...

