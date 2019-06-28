Quantcast
By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 28, 2019

  Unfair trade practices claims brought by licensed chiropractors against an intermediary that created a network of chiropractors with various insurance companies and third-party administrators are barred by the learned profession exemption found in N.C.G.S. § 75-1.1(b), the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. Susan Sykes sought to represent fellow licensed chiropractic providers in her class action ...

