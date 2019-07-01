Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice  –  Res Judicata – Commercial – Loan Default – Seizure of Collateral (access required)

Civil Practice  –  Res Judicata – Commercial – Loan Default – Seizure of Collateral (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 1, 2019

In a prior lawsuit between the same parties, the trial court dismissed – as unripe and without prejudice – the debtors’ counterclaim that the bank had not made a commercially reasonable disposition of the debtors’ collateral. Otherwise, the trial court ruled in favor of the bank as to the debtors’ counterclaims regarding seizure of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo