Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Goldsboro attorney suspended for additional five years (access required)

Goldsboro attorney suspended for additional five years (access required)

By: David Donovan July 1, 2019

Attorney: Jerry Braswell Location: Goldsboro Bar membership: Member since 1977 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years, effective immediately upon the expiration of his current five-year suspension. Background: Braswell was suspended from the practice of law for five years in August 2017 after he engaged in sexual relations with a client he was actively representing ...

