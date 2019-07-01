Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / N.C. redistricting fight turns to state courts after ruling (access required)

N.C. redistricting fight turns to state courts after ruling (access required)

By: Gary Robertson, The Associated Press July 1, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled federal courts aren’t the place to settle partisan gerrymandering disputes, opponents of North Carolina’s district maps are putting their hopes in state courts. An election reform group, the state Democratic Party and voters will go to court in two weeks to try to persuade state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo