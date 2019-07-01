Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence  – Medical Lien – Hospital Bill – Fair Medical Billing Statute – Evidence (access required)

Tort/Negligence  – Medical Lien – Hospital Bill – Fair Medical Billing Statute – Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 1, 2019

After plaintiff was injured by the defendant-tortfeasor’s negligence, he was treated at a hospital. Rather than bill plaintiff’s health insurance, the hospital chose to seek payment through a medical lien on any recovery plaintiff obtained from the tortfeasor. Although the hospital’s failure to timely file a health insurance claim means the hospital cannot seek payment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo